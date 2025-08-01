Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis, recently met separately with the British High Commissioner to Cyprus Michael Tatham, and the French Ambassador to Cyprus Clelia Chevrier Kolacko, to explore ways of enhancing cooperation in tourism and boosting arrivals from both countries.

During the meeting with Tatham, Koumis underlined the strategic significance of the UK market, calling it “historically the largest source of tourists for Cypriot tourism.”

He pointed to consistently high levels of arrivals and reaffirmed the deputy tourism ministry’s commitment to maintaining strong performance, particularly during the winter months.

Tatham, for his part, expressed support for deeper collaboration between the two countries and noted that British tourists continued to hold a very positive view of the Cypriot tourism experience.

According to a statement, both sides agreed to co-organise a joint conference in October, focusing on visitors’ safety.

Despite recent global challenges, the UK tourism market has fully rebounded, with arrivals in 2024 surpassing pre-pandemic figures.

Official data show that 1.374 million British tourists visited Cyprus this year, a 5.5 per cent increase compared to 2023 and 3.2 per cent higher than 2019 levels.

In a separate meeting with the French Ambassador, discussions centred on targeted efforts to grow the French market. Koumis emphasised the deputy tourism ministry’s upcoming participation in the IFTM Top Resa tourism exhibition in Paris from September 23 to 25, 2025.

Talks also included an assessment of the profile of French visitors and strategies to strengthen the country’s presence in Cyprus.

The deputy ministry noted that France recorded a new all-time high in tourist arrivals this year, with 93,000 visitors, a 15.9 per cent increase over 2023 and nearly triple the 2019 figure