The Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade in Cyprus rose by 5.9 per cent in June 2025, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the state statistical service (Cystat).

For the same month, the Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade recorded an increase of 8.2 per cent compared to June 2024.

Looking at specific economic activities within the Turnover Value Index for June 2025, food, beverages or tobacco in non-specialised stores (supermarkets) recorded a value index of 138.3, reflecting a 5.8 per cent increase.

Food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores had a value index of 145.5, marking a significant 13.5 per cent increase from June 2024.

Automotive fuel registered a value index of 123.3, representing a 2.3 per cent decrease year-on-year.

Information and communication equipment posted a value index of 111.6, up by 8.5 per cent.

Other household equipment, including construction materials, carpets, furniture, electrical appliances and lighting, had a value index of 134.2, an increase of 9.3 per cent.

Cultural and recreation goods, such as books, stationery, sports equipment and toys, recorded a value index of 115.7, with a marginal rise of 0.2 per cent.

Clothing and footwear showed a value index of 154, up by 3.4 per cent.

Pharmaceuticals, orthopaedic goods and cosmetics reached a value index of 124.8, a 7.8 per cent increase compared to June 2024.

Flowers, plants, watches, jewellery, optical goods and second-hand goods had the highest value index at 212.7, reflecting an 8.6 per cent rise.

Retail sale not in stores recorded a value index of 107, up by 2.4 per cent.

For retail trade except of automotive fuel, the value index was 141, indicating a 6.8 per cent increase.

Edible goods, combining non-specialised and specialised food stores, reached a value index of 139.8, up by 7.1 per cent.

Non-edible goods, including all other categories from information equipment to second-hand goods, had a value index of 142.3, a 6.4 per cent increase.

Overall, the Retail Trade, except of motor vehicles, registered a value index of 139.1 for June 2025, marking a 5.9 per cent increase compared to June 2024.

In terms of the Turnover Volume Index for June 2025, food, beverages or tobacco in non-specialised stores (supermarkets) had a volume index of 119.6, up by 6.9 per cent.

Food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores recorded a volume index of 121.6, with a 13.4 per cent increase.

Automotive fuel posted a volume index of 112.7, rising by 8 per cent.

Information and communication equipment reached a volume index of 131.5, showing an 18.8 per cent increase.

Other household equipment achieved a volume index of 120.3, an increase of 9.6 per cent.

Cultural and recreation goods had a volume index of 105.6, with a slight decrease of 0.2 per cent.

Clothing and footwear saw a volume index of 150.9, rising by 9.5 per cent.

Pharmaceuticals, orthopaedic goods and cosmetics reached a volume index of 115.7, an increase of 6.2 per cent.

Flowers, plants, watches, jewellery, optical goods and second-hand goods posted a volume index of 182.7, reflecting a 7.5 per cent increase.

Retail sale not in stores had a volume index of 100.1, up by 4.1 per cent.

For retail trade excluding automotive fuel, the volume index was 126.2, up by 8.3 per cent.

Edible goods showed a volume index of 120.3, with an 8.1 per cent rise.

Non-edible goods reached a volume index of 132.7, an 8.5 per cent increase.

Overall, the Retail Trade, except of motor vehicles, recorded a volume index of 124.7 for June 2025, reflecting an 8.2 per cent increase compared to June 2024.