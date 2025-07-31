A new online platform has been launched in Cyprus to help the public report fires in real time, following the devastating wildfires that swept across the island on July 23.

The platform, called fotiamap.com, allows anyone to drop a pin on an interactive map to indicate the location of a fire.

It was created as a free public tool to enable faster community-led reporting and improve the ability of emergency services to respond quickly.

The web app was developed over the course of a single weekend by Ramzi Edward Khoury and Violetta Skittidi, the founders of the legal-tech artificial intelligence platform Formulaw.

The developers explained that fotiamap.com was designed specifically for Cyprus and aims to support both citizens and emergency services by increasing visibility of incidents and facilitating quicker responses.

The platform is built entirely on crowdsourced input, ensuring that information comes directly from the community.

It is also completely open to the public and does not require users to log in.