Limassol’s only organised beach without lifeguard cover has finally been staffed, after three new lifeguards were recruited on July 9.

The Limassol district administration confirmed the hiring, allowing the lifeguard tower at Governor’s Beach to open for duty. The beach, popular with locals and tourists, had remained without supervision until now, raising safety fears.

Concerns over the lack of lifeguards were made public ten days ago by Limassol’s deputy prefect, Electra Panagiotou. Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Panayiotou said three candidates who expressed interest and passed screening tests have now joined the service.

However, despite this boost, lifeguard numbers in Limassol remain well below the required levels. According to official figures, only 46 lifeguards are currently employed, while 79 positions have been approved for the summer season.

This shortage means that out of 26 lifeguard towers in the district, only 17 are staffed. Experts warn this gap could leave many beaches without adequate protection, especially during peak tourist months.

Officials have yet to confirm if more recruitments are planned to cover the shortfall. Meanwhile, swimmers are urged to remain cautious, particularly on beaches where towers remain unmanned.