Transport minister has pledged continued talks with freight and passenger transport drivers after a key meeting yesterday aimed at resolving disputes affecting the industry.

On July 9, Minister of Transport Alexis Vafeades held a meeting at his ministry with the general confederation of small businesses and retailers (Povek) and the Pan-Cyprian union of transport operators A, officials from the road transport department, the department of electromechanical services, and the department of labour relations of the ministry of labour and social insurance were also present.

During the meeting, representatives of the transport operators A raised several demands. One of the main issues discussed was the registration of “accordion-type” lorry bodies. The road transport department is currently working on new rules for these vehicles and is expected to issue an official announcement soon, reportedly with positive news for drivers.

Another concern is the legal height limit for lorry bodies. Officials said a study is under way to assess whether the maximum permitted height can be increased, following technical checks.

A third issue involves regulations on vehicle headlights. Changes to the law on headlight settings are already before the House of Representatives and are being examined as part of amendments to existing legislation.

A key point of tension is the use of digital tachographs. These devices record drivers’ working and rest hours. Transport Operators A have asked for the compulsory use of tachographs to be scrapped. However, officials stressed that tachographs are required under European law. They are seen as vital for road safety, protecting drivers and the public, and avoiding legal problems for Cyprus.

Figures from 2024 show that Cypriot drivers are involved in far more rule breaches than the European average. In Cyprus, goods vehicle drivers committed 7.5 violations each on average for working hours and rest periods, compared to 2.5 across the EU. The problem is even greater in passenger transport, where bus drivers in Cyprus averaged 15 violations each, six times the European rate.

The ministry of labour has already taken steps to review whether special conditions in Cyprus could justify changes, and it is waiting for a response from the European Commission.