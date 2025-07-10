A serious incident of vandalism took place in Disy’s offices in Limassol, after unknown individuals broke in and caused widespread damage.

Police said the break-in took place between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. The intruders forced open the security door at the entrance and made their way to the second floor, where Disy’s offices are located.

Once inside, they broke the office door, sprayed slogans on walls and furniture, and threw documents and items from drawers onto the floor. Among the slogans were the words ‘no to the bill on hoods’, ‘no to the fascist bill’ and ‘snitches’, written in purple spray paint. The graffiti was geared towards a bill before the House over protest regulations.

The building where the offices are housed does not have a security camera system at the entrance. However, police are examining CCTV footage from a bakery on the ground floor of the same building. So far, no arrests have been made.

Limassol’s assistant police chief, Lefteris Kyriakou, confirmed that the entrance was forced open with a sharp object. He said nothing appears to have been stolen. The scene has been sealed off for forensic investigations.

In an official statement, Disy strongly condemned the attack. The party described it as an assault driven by fanaticism and said it sees the act as part of a wider effort to silence moderate political voices.

Disy’s deputy president, Efthymios Diplaros, said the party “will not be threatened”. He stressed that Disy will stand firm against hatred, violence and anarchy. He also spoke of threats recently received by party MPs involved in drafting a bill aimed at banning the wearing of hoods during protests.

“The Democratic Rally is not threatened. We were and will remain against hatred, fanaticism, hooded individuals, anarchy, and those who act cowardly at night instead of speaking in the light of day. Let them come and face us in the political arena,” Diplaros said.

He added that the party has full confidence in law enforcement. He said investigations are already underway and suggested that those responsible are linked to opposition against the new bill on protests. The proposed legislation seeks to ban protesters from covering their faces during demonstrations.

Supporters of the bill argue it would improve public safety and prevent violent acts. Police are continuing their inquiries and calling for anyone with information to come forward. For now, the damage is limited to property, and no injuries have been reported.