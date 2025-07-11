Kim’s Convenience follows a family of Korean immigrants running a convenience store in the Moss Park neighbourhood of Toronto, Canada.

The show juggles a continuous parade of colourful characters along with a storyline depicting the personal lives of the Kim family, with all their ups and downs.

Funny and heartwarming, Appa is constantly putting his foot in it, Umma is a busy-body mother and both manage to embarrass their daughter Janet with their unfailing traditionalism.

Janet has an estranged brother, whose work life brings even more hilarity into the show, with a boss who has a crush on him, escalating sexual tension.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee plays Mr Kim, the family patriarch, a proud, stubborn and blunt character, who speaks his mind in an admittedly endearing manner. Offering advice and dishing out insults in equal measure, Uppa never fails to deliver a cringeworthy performance.

Jean Yoon as Mrs Kim is hardworking and kind, which often forgives her meddling nature. Wonderful acting that manages to break through the stereotypical motherly affection depicts Umma as a person with a more interesting past that she lets on.

Both parents seem to be set on making Janet’s life a misery – played by Andrea Bang – who has a passion for photography and spends a good amount of time deflecting her parents’ criticism.

Constantly discussing customers to their face and revealing the personal life of their daughter to complete strangers, the Kims still come out on top, as adorable as ever.

In a charming and heartfelt way, Kim’s Convenience touches upon a broad spectrum of social issues, including sexual orientation, racism, thieving, family ties, immigration and parental sacrifice.

Superb acting, hearty, complex and multidimensional characters, and a witty script make Kim’s Convenience a refreshing show well worth watching.

Kim’s Convenience is streaming on Netflix.