As part of a two-day visit, Agriculture and Environment Minister Maria Panayiotou on Friday attended the final meeting of the EU’s environment council in Aalborg, Denmark, where key issues regarding European environmental strategies were discussed.

“Cyprus, ahead of its 2026 presidency, is committed to an ambitious and fair green transition,” Panayiotou wrote in a post on X.

During the meeting, ministers focused on the EU’s current environmental and climate strategies, the planning of post-2030 European environmental policy, and the upcoming COP30 summit under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), scheduled for November in Brazil.

Panayiotou highlighted Cyprus’ particular role as a small, island member state of the EU, stressing that the bloc’s climate neutrality goals must remain realistic and be supported by appropriate economic and practical implementation tools.

“It is vital that the transition is designed in a way that is fair, inclusive and achievable for all,” she said.

Looking ahead to COP30, Panayiotou emphasised the need for a unified European strategy to track international commitments. She added that political dialogue should aim to bring about “a substantial adjustment of course,” rather than a repetition of existing ambitions.

Regarding the EU’s current climate goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, Panayiotou voiced support for setting an ambitious but realistic 2040 target – one that considers national specificities and capabilities.

To meet these targets, she underscored the need for a predictable regulatory framework, targeted support, financial instruments, and equal access to innovation.

Panayiotou also called for strengthening European competitiveness and simplifying implementation procedures to ensure goals are achievable for all member states.

As part of the EU’s broader climate objectives, Cyprus has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 32 per cent by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. The country is also bound by the European Climate Law, which requires achieving climate neutrality – net-zero emissions – by 2050.

While per capita emissions have declined since 2005, Cyprus’ emissions remain significantly above the EU average.

In 2023, Cyprus accounted for around 0.3 per cent of the EU’s net greenhouse gas emissions and achieved a 5.6 per cent net reduction compared to 2005 levels.

Between 2005 and 2023, total emissions in Cyprus fell by 4.7 per cent, while net carbon removals in the land use, land-use change, and forestry (LULUCF) sector increased by 36 per cent.