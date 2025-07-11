Due to the ongoing high temperatures, the municipality of Limassol has announced that it will make available air-conditioned spaces for public use to help citizens cope with the heat.

According to an official statement, the adult activity centre (located at 41 Pireos Street, postal code 3016) will be open Monday to Friday, from 08:30 to 19:00, while the facilities at the “Ploutis Servas” municipal apartment buildings (located at 23 Misiouli and Kavazoglou Street, Postal Code 3017) will be accessible on weekends, from 11:00 to 17:00.

The municipality is urging all citizens, especially those in vulnerable groups, to take extra precautions during the heatwave. Residents are advised to avoid direct exposure to the sun and remain in cool, shaded areas, following the guidance provided by relevant authorities for protection against extreme heat.

Additionally, the municipality is calling on the public to support stray animals during this time by placing clean, cool water outside their homes and by avoiding disturbing animals that have sought shelter in shaded areas.

The Limassol municipality emphasized that it remains available to assist the public with any needs during the heatwave.