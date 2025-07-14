With consistent steps toward a cleaner, more sustainable environment, AFIS Cyprus closed the first half of 2025 with significant achievements—both in battery collection and in strengthening public engagement.

From January to June, the organisation focused on dynamic actions that boosted brand awareness and public interaction. Through creative initiatives like the Battery Day Run, the free ice cream giveaway in Aglantzia, the “Greener Together” event at Mall of Cyprus, and the popular Fork Food Market activation with the message “Bring used batteries – We’ll treat you to a drink or meal!”, thousands of people of all ages participated actively and recycle their used batteries.

At the same time, the successful “Toxic Relationships” influencer and social media campaign—which is still ongoing—amplified the importance of proper battery disposal, reaching new age groups and digital communities.

AFIS Cyprus continues strongly to emphasise the public’s education on battery recycling. Through school presentations, informational booths and educational partnerships, the organisation is helping more people understand not just how to recycle, but why it matters—both for the environment and for public health.

Numbers speak for themselves

By the end of May 2025, AFIS Cyprus had collected 37,161 kilogrammes of batteries, bringing the total amount recycled since its inception to 972,844 kilogrammes. In addition, 55 new battery recycling bins were installed in the first five months of the year. Every kilogramme recycled means fewer toxic metals in our soil and water—contributing to a cleaner environment and a more responsible society.

With steady commitment, modern practices and public cooperation, AFIS Cyprus will continue investing in awareness and sustainable waste management, empowering every small or large act of recycling towards making a difference.

Together, we can achieve even more.

For more information, visit: https://afiscyprus.com.cy/