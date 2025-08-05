EU beer output reaches 34.7 billion litres in 2024

In 2024, European Union countries produced 32.7 billion litres of beer containing more than 0.5 per cent alcohol and an additional 2 billion litres of beer with less than 0.5 per cent alcohol or no alcohol at all, amounting to a total of 34.7 billion litres.

Compared with 2023, production of beer with more than 0.5 per cent alcohol in the EU rose slightly by 0.6 per cent, equivalent to an increase of 0.2 billion litres.

According to detailed trade data from Eurostat, Cyprus exported approximately 1.31 million litres of bottled beer to non-EU countries and a further 5.67 million litres to other EU member states in 2024.

This places the country’s total beer exports at just under 7 million litres, with the bulk of exports destined for the EU internal market.

Meanwhile, production of low- and non-alcoholic beer surged by 11.1 per cent accros the EU, also representing a rise of 0.2 billion litres.

Germany continued to lead EU beer production in 2024, brewing 7.2 billion litres of beer with more than 0.5 per cent alcohol, which accounted for 22.2 per cent of total EU output.

This volume was unchanged from 2023, reflecting stability at the top of the list of beer-producing nations.

Spain remained the second-largest producer with 4.0 billion litres, amounting to 12.3 per cent of EU output, followed by Poland with 3.4 billion litres or 10.6 per cent.

The Netherlands produced 2.2 billion litres, equal to 6.8 per cent, and Belgium followed with 2.1 billion litres, or 6.3 per cent, securing the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

The Netherlands maintained its position as the EU’s top exporter of beer containing alcohol in 2024, with total exports to both EU and non-EU countries reaching 1.5 billion litres.

However, this marked a decline of 12 per cent compared with 2023, or a reduction of 0.2 billion litres.

Germany and Belgium both exported 1.4 billion litres each, followed by Czechia with 0.6 billion litres and Ireland with 0.5 billion litres.

France was once again the largest importer of alcoholic beer in the EU, recording 0.8 billion litres in 2024.

Italy imported over 0.7 billion litres, while Spain and Germany both imported close to 0.6 billion litres.

The Netherlands, despite being the leading exporter, also imported nearly 0.5 billion litres.