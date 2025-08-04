Two people had to be rescued from the sea on Monday, one of whom died, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) said calling on people to be more cautious at the coast.

In the first incident, on Larnaca’s Finikoudes, a person reported missing was found unconscious in the water by the JRCC.

Launching the Nearchos plan, the JRCC mobilised a marine police speedboat and a lifeguard team.

The person was found unconscious and was taken to the Larnaca general hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Shortly after, a rescue operation took place in the sea caves area of Ayia Napa after a person was injured falling into the sea.

Famagusta fire brigade offices, the research and rescue team (Emak) and an ambulance were dispatched to the site.

The person was found injured and was taken to Famagusta general hospital for treatment.

The JRCC reminded people that jumping from the sea caves in Ayia Napa is strictly prohibited, as according to the geological survey the area was deemed dangerous due to increased erosion.