The municipality of Ayia Napa announced on Monday that it is moving forward with a formal twinning agreement with the Greek municipality of Alexandroupolis, in what Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zannetou has called a “strategic choice” to deepen collaboration between the two coastal cities.

The announcement came during Zannetou’s recent visit to Alexandroupolis, where he took part in the launch of Maritime Week, an annual event celebrating Greece’s maritime heritage. At the opening ceremony, Zannetou and Alexandroupolis mayor Yiannis Zamboukis publicly confirmed their intentions to twin the two municipalities.

According to a statement by the Ayia Napa municipality, the twinning aims to foster cooperation across a range of sectors, including “tourism, the blue economy, education, culture, and sustainable local development.”

Despite the geographical distance between Ayia Napa and Alexandroupolis, Zannetou emphasised the common ground that unites them.

“Ayia Napa and Alexandroupolis are connected by a shared historical, cultural, and social heritage. We are driven by common values and a collective vision that includes protecting the marine environment, advancing culture, and promoting sustainable development,” he said.

Calling Alexandroupolis a “strategic partner,” Zannetou expressed confidence that the twinning will lead to concrete outcomes, including “joint initiatives,” the “exchange of good practices,” and the establishment of a “modern model of inter-municipal cooperation” within the broader European context.