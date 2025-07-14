Thirsty for live music? This week, and this whole month to be exact, is buzzing with concerts of all scales. A fresh jazz ensemble is about to make their first appearance at Technopolis 20 in Paphos. The Bean Trio will take the garden stage on Thursday for a lively summer concert that brings together jazz tradition, modern flair and an international guest.

Formed in 2023, the trio consists of Alexandros Adam on guitar, Spyros Socratous (Stilobate) on double bass and Nikolas Tsangaris on drums. For this debut performance, they’ll be joined by special guest Francisco Nascimento, a talented Portuguese saxophonist known for his dynamic style rooted in bebop and traditional jazz. With performances across Europe, Africa and the Americas under his belt, Nascimento brings a wealth of experience and energy to the Paphos stage.

Audiences can expect a vibrant mix of jazz standards and original arrangements, including beloved pieces such as Night and Day, Bolivia, St Thomas, and more. The concert promises a mellow yet captivating evening under the stars, with the lush garden of Technopolis 20 adding to the summer ambiance.

The Bean Trio

Live jazz music with trio and special guest Francisco Nascimento. July 17. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. www.technopolis20.com.Tel: 7000-2420