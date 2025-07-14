The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has released the results of the certification examinations held in June 2025 in accordance with its directive concerning the certification of individuals and the maintenance of certification registers.

The announcement includes the names of all successful candidates, along with the type of examination they passed and their unique certification number in the format CNxxxx.

CySEC reminded all successful candidates to use their certification number in any future correspondence related to their certification status.

Candidates who are registering for the first time in either the public register or the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance officers register must complete the official registration form.

This form is available on the CySEC website and must be submitted in Excel format via email to [email protected].

The deadline for submission is four weeks from the date the candidate receives CySEC’s notification email.

CySEC also reminded candidates and registered individuals that compliance with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) Guidelines remains mandatory.

These guidelines, issued in January 2017, outline the knowledge and competence standards that professionals must meet in addition to their registration in the public register.

CySEC also explained the procedures for annual renewal of registrations. Registered individuals are required to renew their registration within two months from the end of each calendar year.

Renewal involves the submission of a declaration confirming the completion of continued professional training.

This training must cover subjects directly related to the legislative framework and duties associated with the certification.

Specifically, those on the public register for the basic examination must complete ten hours of training annually.

Those registered under the advanced examination must complete fifteen hours.

Individuals listed in the AML compliance officers register are also required to complete ten hours of training each year.

However, CySEC has clarified that those who register for the first time during the previous calendar year are exempt from the training requirement for their first renewal cycle.

In addition to the training obligation, all registered persons must pay an annual renewal fee of €80.

The renewal process is carried out exclusively online and is only available during the first two months of each calendar year.