The number of registered unemployed persons in Cyprus stood at 11,088 at the end of July 2025, according to data released on Tuesday by the Statistical Service (Cystat).

On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment increased to 10,081 in July from 9,947 the previous month, continuing an increase for the second month in a row.

Nevertheless, registered unemployment fell by 789 people, 6.6 per cent, compared with July 2024.

Cystat said the annual decline was mainly driven by reduced jobless numbers in education, construction, financial and insurance activities, and manufacturing, as well as a drop in the number of newcomers to the labour market.

However, compared to June 2025, many key sectors experienced a rise in unemployment.

Public administration registered the most significant month-on-month increase, with the number of unemployed jumping to 3,079 in July from 2,171 the previous month. Compared to July 2024, this represents an increase from 2,441.

Education followed, rising to 1,627 from 895 in June, although still lower than 2,086 recorded in July last year.

Similarly, human health and social work activities climbed to 298 from 256 in June, and from 283 in July 2024.

Unemployment in arts, entertainment and recreation also rose, reaching 223 from 184 in June, though it remained slightly below the 235 recorded the previous year.

In addition, ‘other service activities’ increased to 223 from 202 in June, but again remained below 246 in July 2024.

Transportation and storage rose to 275 from 244 in June, but dropped when compared to 308 in July last year.

Accommodation and food service activities ticked up to 773 from 762, still well below the 858 recorded in July 2024.

Meanwhile, information and communication rose to 468 from 412 in June, nearly reaching the level of 470 recorded the same time last year.

Real estate activities remained relatively stable, at 98 in July 2025, compared to 96 in both June 2025 and July 2024.

Professional, scientific and technical activities stood at 746, a slight increase from 743 in June but down from 767 in July last year.

By contrast, administrative and support service activities fell slightly to 319 from 322, and were nearly unchanged from 320 in July 2024.

Financial and insurance activities edged down to 379 from 380 in June and declined from 533 compared to July last year.

Manufacturing recorded 421 unemployed in July, up from 402 in June, though significantly down from 552 in July 2024.

Likewise, construction saw unemployment rise to 416 from 401 in June, still well below 573 in July last year.

Finally, the number of unemployed newcomers also rose slightly, up to 289 from 274 in June, but lower than the 493 registered in July 2024.

Since the beginning of the year, when registered unemployment stood at 13,147, with a seasonally adjusted figure to 10,382, the actual number of unemployed has decreased by almost 3,000 people.