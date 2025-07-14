Pepe coin recently surged 36% weekly, hitting $0.0000137. This frog-themed memecoin now trades near $0.0000123. Daily charts show strong resistance at $0.000013. Derivatives data reveals a significant jump.

Futures open interest climbed 35% to $654.8 million. This signals traders expect major movement.

However, the funding rate sits at 0.0135%. Long-position buyers pay a premium, suggesting possible overextension. Technical analysis hints at a pullback. A cup and handle pattern is forming. This could precede another 30% rise if support holds.

Yet, the immediate outlook appears cautious. Investors seek stronger fundamentals elsewhere. The search intensifies for sustainable projects offering real utility.

Mutuum Finance presale momentum builds

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presents a compelling alternative. Its presale advances rapidly through Phase 5. Investor demand is undeniable. Over $12,300,000 has been raised since the presale began.

More than 605 million MUTM tokens are already sold. Total MUTM holders now exceed 13,200. Phase 5 offers tokens at $0.03 each. This represents a 200% increase from the opening phase price of $0.01.

Time is limited in this phase. Over 70% of Phase 5 tokens are already claimed. This discount window is closing fast.

Consequently, Phase 6 will soon activate. It brings a 16.7% price hike to $0.035. Official listing is confirmed at $0.06. Buying at $0.03 guarantees a 100% return upon launch.

Furthermore, post-launch projections are significantly higher. Analysts see MUTM potentially reaching $1.50 within its first year. This offers early buyers a staggering 4900% return on investment.

Long-term forecasts are even more optimistic. Some predict $5 per token, translating to over 16,500% ROI from the current Phase 5 price.

Robust security and incentives underpin MUTM

Mutuum Finance prioritizes trust and safety. The project successfully completed its CertiK audit. Achieving an impressive 95.00 security score validates its solid infrastructure. CertiK found zero vulnerabilities in the audited smart contracts.

Moreover, Mutuum Finance launched an official Bug Bounty Program. Partnering with CertiK, $50,000 USDT rewards await ethical hackers. Bounties cover four tiers: critical, major, minor, and low severity issues.

Investor engagement is further boosted by a major giveaway. Mutuum Finance is awarding $100,000 in MUTM tokens. Ten lucky winners will each receive $10,000. Participation requires simple steps. First, submit a valid wallet address. Second, complete all designated quests. Third, confirm eligibility with a minimum $50 presale investment.

Additionally, Mutuum Finance introduced a dynamic dashboard. It features a leaderboard ranking the top 50 token holders. These leading holders will earn bonus tokens for maintaining their positions. This encourages long-term commitment within the ecosystem.

Why Mutuum Finance stands apart

Unlike volatile meme coins, Mutuum Finance delivers tangible utility. It features a unique dual lending model. This blends Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer systems.

Users retain full asset ownership while earning. The protocol is developing its own fully collateralized stablecoin. This enhances stability and internal settlements.

Moreover, layer 2 scaling plans will slash transaction costs later. Revenue generated fuels token buybacks. These buybacks directly reward stakers holding mtTokens. This creates sustainable passive income streams.

Securing high returns before Phase 5 ends

The crypto investment landscape constantly evolves. Pepe coin’s recent surge faces headwinds. Mutuum Finance offers a grounded, high-growth alternative. Its presale Phase 5 provides a final low entry point.

The $0.03 price delivers instant 100% gains at launch. Potential for 4900% to over 16,500% gains exists post-launch. Security is assured through the CertiK audit and bounty program.

The $100,000 giveaway adds immediate incentive. Phase 5 is nearing completion. Investors seeking the best crypto to buy now should evaluate Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Its combination of price appreciation, utility, and security is rare.

Act before the price increases in Phase 6. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: The information provided in this content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or health advice. Any opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

You should not rely on the information as a substitute for professional advice tailored to your specific situation.