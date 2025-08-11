From August 2-7, 2025, Cyprus’ school team, representing The Grammar School, Limassol, competed at the FIDE World Schools Team Chess Championship, hosted at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia. Among 55 teams from around the globe, Cyprus started ranked 34th and rose to the challenge with determination and inspired play.

The journey began on May 11, 2025, when the Limassol team claimed first place at the Pancyprian Schools Team Championship, earning the right to represent the island on the world stage.

The line-up: Daniil Daniil, Alexandros Thrasyvoulou, Christodoulos Daniil, Ioannis Alichanides and Nicos Misirlis, approached every round with commitment and a clear game plan.

From the outset, the team made a bold choice: to rotate players instead of strictly following Elo ranking, ensuring everyone had the chance to play.

Thrasyvoulou was placed on board two as a “rock” against the toughest opponents, giving Daniil and Alichanides opportunities to score crucial points. Both were in the top 15 of their boards until round six.

Facing rivals with Elo ratings 100-380 points higher, the Cypriot players proved that numbers on paper do not define real strength. By round six, the team was still holding a top-20 position, an impressive leap from their starting rank.

Final record: two wins, four draws, two losses, placing 30th overall (tied on points with 26th place).

WFM Marianna Stefanidi: “As captain, my goal was clear, at least 4/8 points against the strongest teams possible. We didn’t just meet that goal, we exceeded it. Midway through the tournament, we all realised… we really do have strength!”

Just like in Aktau two years ago, FIDE and the International School Chess Federation (ISCF), supported by Freedom Holding Corp., exceeded expectations. Organisers brought to life everything educational chess promotes: empathy, teamwork, creative thinking and cultural exchange. The tournament was not only about chess, but also opened new horizons for the players, including discovering the local culture and visiting the main landmarks of the region. These trips made the journey even richer and more memorable, showing that the children were not confined to the campus, but could experience the wider world around them.

Voices of the team

Daniil Daniil: “I met so many new people with common interests. I wish I could have saved that last draw, it would have meant a team win.”

Alexandros Thrasyvoulou: “I liked the playing hall and the independence, without parents we were more self-reliant.”

Christodoulos Daniil: “We were a true team. We lived together and played more than just chess.”

Ioannis Alichanides: “An unforgettable experience, we met players from all over the world.”

Nicos Misirlis (first official international trip): “I enjoyed making friends with other participants and living together as a team.”

A strategic vision for the future of education

In parallel with the tournament, the Smart Moves Summit 2025 offered an ambitious programme of keynote speeches, expert panels, workshops and collaborative sessions exploring the transformational role of chess in education.

During the opening session, Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Holding Corp. and ISCF president emphasised a bold and urgent vision: “It’s no longer enough for children to learn to read and write. They must learn how to think. How to anticipate. How to make decisions. And chess is the ideal tool to cultivate that mindset.”

Under the theme “Mastering the Long Game”, the Summit addressed essential issues such as integrating chess into school curricula, training teachers to guide strategic thinking, the role of technology in modern paedagogy and developing soft skills such as empathy, responsibility and resilience.

More information: https://ischoolchess.com/news

