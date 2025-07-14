A 58-year-old man from Nicosia was arrested on Sunday for mistreatment of a dog, the police announced on Monday.

His arrest follows an investigation into complaints alleging mistreatment, neglect, unnecessary overexertion, lack of a licence, and failure to provide adequate care and housing, among other offences.

The arrested man appeared before the Nicosia district court on Monday where the case was registered for immediate trial.

The dog was taken by authorities and is in a shelter, awaiting examination by a veterinary services officer.