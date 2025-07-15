At least 17 people were wounded and houses and other buildings damaged in overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on the neighbouring Russian regions of Lipetsk and Voronezh, governors there said on Tuesday.

Russia’s air defence units destroyed 12 drones over the Voronezh region, which borders Ukraine, Governor Alexander Gusev said on the Telegram messaging app.

Sixteen people, including a teenager, were hurt as a result of the attack, he said.

Residential buildings in the city of Voronezh and its outskirts were damaged, as well as commercial facilities throughout the region, Gusev said.

In the city of Yelets in the Lipetsk region, a drone crashed in an industrial zone, injuring one person, regional governor Igor Artamonov said on Telegram.

The Russian defence ministry said on Telegram that its units destroyed 55 Ukrainian drones overnight over five Russian regions and the Black Sea, including three over the Lipetsk region.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine about the attacks.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their strikes during the war that Russia launched against Ukraine more than three years ago. But thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

Ukraine has launched multiple air strikes on Lipetsk, a strategically important region with an air base that is the chief training centre for the Russian Aerospace Forces.