The need to modernise and remodel the framework governing student grants was the focus of an open discussion held between Disy president Annita Demetriou and a group of university students.

Participants highlighted that despite significant socio-economic changes in recent years, both the criteria and the method of distributing student grants have remained unchanged, an announcement said on Tuesday.

Proposed changes included increasing the amount of the grant to reflect current living costs and adjusting income thresholds to better support the broader middle class.

Various aspects of the current system were also discussed, along with suggestions for improvement.

Disy pledged to work with students to develop and submit comprehensive proposals aimed at creating a fairer and more effective student support policy.

Demetriou underlined that, for Disy, it is a priority to support the families of university students.

Meanwhile, president of Protoporia student group Christos Fotiou described the discussion as the starting point for shaping Protoporia’s positions, which will be put forward within the student movement.