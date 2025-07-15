The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd on Tuesday announced the repurchase of 2,500 of its own shares, in accordance with the decision taken at its Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2025.

According to a filing on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the transaction was carried out on July 14, 2025, through ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd, a regulated investment firm.

The company confirmed that the shares were acquired at a price of 1.05 euro cents per share, for a total value of €2,625.

The buyback was conducted under Article 57A of the Companies Law, Cap. 113, and in line with the relevant regulations of the CSE and circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

What is more, it should be noted that the shares are listed on the Regulated Market of the CSE under the ticker code for The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd.

The repurchase falls under the category of acquisition or disposal of own shares, specifically within the 5 per cent or 10 per cent threshold limits.

In a statement issued on July 15, 2025, at 08:36, the company notified the investment public of the transaction, reaffirming its compliance with all regulatory and legal requirements governing such corporate actions.

The announcement was signed by C.C.C. Secretarial Ltd, acting as secretary.