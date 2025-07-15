Thanos Michaelides, president of the hoteliers association (Pasyxe), called for a stronger push into new tourism markets, as the United Kingdom, Israel and Poland together accounted for 53 per cent of all arrivals in 2024.

Presenting data from the statistical service (Cystat) during a Pasyxe meeting, Michaelides said the UK led with 34 per cent of arrivals, followed by Israel at 11 per cent and Poland at 8 per cent.

He described Poland as “a success story” and stressed that stakeholders should replicate this approach elsewhere in order to diversify Cyprus’ tourism base.

Turning to Germany, he pointed out the country’s untapped potential, noting that 77 per cent of its population, around 50 million people, travelled abroad in 2023.

“By comparison, only 42 per cent of the UK’s population holidayed overseas,” Michaelides said.

“Cyprus attracted 228,000 German tourists last year, just six per cent of our total arrivals. However, with targeted investment, this market could reach the scale of the UK.”

Michaelides also highlighted ongoing challenges in human resources. He pointed to Norway’s strategy of retraining older workers and modernising vocational programmes as a model Cyprus could follow to address staffing shortages in hospitality and tourism.

Meanwhile, tourism remains a key driver of Cyprus’ economy, contributing €4.6 billion to GDP in 2024, or 18.3 per cent, second only to financial services at 19.5 per cent.

The sector also grew by 4.9 per cent compared with 2023, marking the second-largest increase among all industries.

Employment figures show 40,592 people worked in hospitality and tourism last year, representing eight per cent of the workforce.

Of these, 53 per cent were Cypriots, 24 per cent EU nationals and 23 per cent third-country nationals. Finally, the World Travel and Tourism council (WTTC) forecasts an additional 25,200 jobs in the sector by 2034.