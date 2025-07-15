The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has announced the reinstatement of Unifast Finance & Investments Public Company Ltd shares from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market.

The decision was made following the publication of the company’s Annual Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2024.

According to an official announcement from the stock exchange, the original reason for transferring the shares to the Surveillance Market no longer applies.

The exchange confirmed that the decision was made under Paragraph 2.2.5 of RAA 379/2014, as amended.

As a result, Unifast Finance shares will resume trading on the regulated Alternative Market starting Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

This move marks a positive regulatory development for the company, signalling its return to compliance with ongoing financial reporting obligations.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange said the reinstatement reflects the company’s adherence to transparency standards required for listed entities on the regulated market.

Investors will now be able to trade Unifast Finance shares under the usual conditions of the Alternative Market, without the restrictions imposed under surveillance status.