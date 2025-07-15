Leading research institution has campuses in two of the island’s cities

THIS year, Frederick University celebrates 60 years of continuous and impactful contribution to the educational landscape of Cyprus. With a presence across different levels of education, the university is a flagship institution that has carved a highly successful path as one of the largest, most prominent and emblematic universities in the country.

Recognised both locally and internationally for its academic excellence, Frederick University is one of the leading research institutions in Cyprus and operates with campuses in two cities, Nicosia and Limassol.

It is proud to be home to a talented, energetic and diverse academic community that is driven by a student-centric approach, an innovative focus on experiential learning and a spirit of service to the public good. This unique combination pushes students not only to excel academically but also to be questioning spirits, creative and independent thinkers, problem-solvers and innovators, so that they can thrive in creating opportunities and addressing today’s challenges in any path they choose.

#1 in Cyprus according to the Impact Rankings 2025

Frederick University has once again been recognised as the leading university in Cyprus in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, maintaining its position for the third consecutive year. It is the only institution in Cyprus ranked among the top 301-400 universities worldwide, a distinction that highlights its strong global impact through its research, teaching, outreach and stewardship.

This prestigious ranking reflects the university’s continued commitment to addressing global challenges and contributing to a more sustainable and equitable future through its academic and institutional activities.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings is the only global performance system which ranks universities based on their progress towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – a universal call to action to end poverty, combat inequality, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all.

Member of European Universities alliance EU-Conexus

Frederick University is a full member of EU-Conexus, an alliance of European universities focused on smart urban coastal sustainability. EU-Conexus has been selected by the European Commission as one of the European University Alliances in the framework of the European Universities’ initiative, which promotes transnational alliances between European universities to create the universities of the future, revolutionising the quality and competitiveness of European higher education. As a unique transnational European higher education and research institution, EU-Conexus’ mission is to develop innovative educational and research methods and interdisciplinary approaches in the field of blue growth. EU-Conexus’ partners are united around the common values of sustainability, novelty and expertise to address the challenges that urbanised coastal areas face. This year, Frederick University successfully co-organised the EU-Conexus Festival in collaboration with Limassol Municipality. The event welcomed over 300 students, academics, researchers and administrative staff from the partner universities to its Limassol campus.

Programmes of study

Frederick University is organised into five Schools: School of Engineering, School of Health Sciences, School of Education and Social Sciences, School of Business and Law, and School of Arts, Communication and Cultural Studies.

It offers more than 80 accredited undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of study, covering a wide range of academic disciplines in the fields of Arts, Communication, Engineering, Informatics, Architecture, Business, Management, Health, Education, Social Sciences, Maritime and more. Most of the programmes are taught in the English language.

The university’s programmes enjoy not only academic recognition, both in Cyprus and abroad, but also recognition by national and international professional bodies, granting the graduates professional rights.

Research and innovation

Being a reputable research institution of international standards, the university has a strong focus on academic research and innovation, with significant contributions to science and technology. Research collaborations with international universities and research stakeholders in Cyprus are actively promoted. Over the last decade, state-of-the-art laboratories have been developed in all research areas of the university, many of which excel and stand out internationally. At Frederick University, students have the opportunity to engage in research projects that are at the forefront of international research.

Student support

The central pillar of Frederick University’s success is its unique student-centric approach. The university’s operation is centred around the student, both collectively and individually. Every function serves the students’ needs, so they can perform at their best, develop their talents and abilities and fulfil their dreams. Several services have been developed over the years to support the students before, during and after their studies. These services are intended to enhance academic, personal and professional development and help students deal with any difficulty.

Scholarships and financial aid

Full and partial scholarships are offered to new full-time undergraduate students based on the grade on their High School Leaving Certificate from public or private secondary schools in Cyprus. Partial scholarships are offered to new postgraduate students based on their academic performance in their Bachelor’s degree. Full or partial scholarships are also offered to students based on their performance in sports, while special scholarships are offered to transfer students. The university also offers financial aid to candidates, based on various socio-economic criteria.

Scholarships in engineering and technology for girls

Frederick University is committed to promoting gender equality and empowering all women and girls to meet today’s challenges. To support this goal, the university has launched a long-term campaign aimed at educating girls from an early age about the opportunities in engineering and technology. These fields, despite offering excellent employment prospects and attractive pay packages, see disproportionately low participation from women.

In this context, special scholarships covering 50 per cent of tuition fees are offered to all female students who choose to study undergraduate programmes in Engineering and Technology at Frederick University.

More information: www.frederick.ac.cy/women-in-STEM

Active students

To develop the skills students need to have to be competitive in today’s job market, often traditional teaching methods are not enough. Consequently, Frederick University has developed co-curricular activities that complement classroom education and help students develop skills such as critical thinking, analytical skills, creativity, leadership and emotional intelligence. Through the Active Students innovative initiative, the university has launched units that offer non-formal education and promote the involvement of its students in such activities, programmes and learning experiences. Students have the opportunity to apply theory to practice in real working conditions, to develop and test innovative ideas, to work with companies and organisations, and to develop skills and competencies that are important for future employers. Some examples of these units are: Mobile Devices Laboratory-MDL, Frederick University Formula Racing Team, Robotics Academy, Forest School.

Another example is FULL (Frederick University Living Lab), a Frederick University pedagogical initiative that is based on a student-centred learning and teaching (SCLT) approach. It combines project-based, participatory and experiential learning through community connections and partnerships. It challenges students to use their disciplinary knowledge and skills and tackle real-world problems and issues through interdisciplinary approaches and activities. FULL projects are connected with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Nicosia: Tel.: +357 22 394394, Limassol: Tel.: +357 25 730975

www.frederick.ac.cy

email: [email protected]