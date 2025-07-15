Lordos Hotels (Holdings) Public Ltd has confirmed that it posted the agreed dividend to shareholders on Tuesday, July 15.

The company made the announcement through a filing to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The dividend payment was previously approved and announced on June 26, 2025.

Lordos Hotels shares are listed and traded on the regulated market of the CSE.

The statement was issued on behalf of the company by Adaminco Secretarial Limited, the corporate secretary of Lordos Hotels (Holdings) Public Limited.