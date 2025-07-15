The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) has opened nominations for the 2025 Cyprus Research Awards, marking the 18th consecutive year of honouring young and distinguished scientists in Cyprus.

The awards aim to promote excellence and encourage the expansion of research and innovation across the country.

This year’s accolades will be presented in three categories are the Distinguished Researcher, Young Researcher, and Commercial Exploitation of Research Results.

Nominations must be submitted by a third party, with candidates evaluated on their research work, achievements, and impact.

The deadline for submissions is September 19, 2025 at 1.00 pm, with full terms and conditions available via the IRIS portal.

There is no limit to the number of candidates an individual or organisation can nominate.

The Cyprus Research Award – Distinguished Researcher 2025 recognises outstanding scientists with more than seven years of postdoctoral research experience, who have achieved significant and internationally recognised results.

For 2025, the award will focus on the field of Social Sciences and Humanities.

Winners will receive a €60,000 grant to continue their research.

Meanwhile, the Cyprus Research Award – Young Researcher 2025 targets scientists with less than seven years of postdoctoral experience, rewarding high-quality work in Life Sciences, Physical Sciences and Engineering, or Social Sciences and Humanities.

Each winner will also receive €60,000 to employ a doctoral student or postdoctoral researcher.

In addition, the Cyprus Award for Commercial Exploitation of Research Results 2025 honours scientists or teams who have successfully commercialised their research in Life Sciences, Physical Sciences and Engineering, or Social Sciences and Humanities.

Here too, the winner will receive a €60,000 grant to support research and development activities aimed at improving the commercial readiness of their work (TRL 4-8).

For nominations and further details, click here.