Over 2,000 fake toys and goods including Labubu and Stich products were confiscated on Monday, the customs department said on Tuesday.

Customs and police officers carried out organised searches in three locations, two in Nicosia and one in Limassol, to locate counterfeit goods.

During the Nicosia search, 242 toys and keyrings were found, which violated the registered intellectual rights of Labubu and Stich, as well as 85 electric mini fans which did not carry the required CE marking.

During the Limassol search, customs officers located 2,736 pieces of clothing and handbags which also violated multiple intellectual property rights.

Additionally, an inspection which took place last Friday unveiled 256 toys and keyrings, which again violated the registered intellectual rights of Labubu.

All the owners of the premises admitted to the offences and agreed to the destruction of the goods, while their out-of-court requests were accepted to settle the cases.