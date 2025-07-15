A road collision involving two underage boys riding a moped occurred on Monday afternoon in the Larnaca district.
According to the police, the incident took place at around 5pm in the Alethriko area. A 14-year-old boy was driving a moped with a 13-year-old passenger when the vehicle collided side-on with a passing car driven by a 44-year-old man.
The two minors were taken to Larnaca general hospital, where they were treated and later discharged, as they did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries.
