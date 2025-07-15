U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz said on Tuesday he will propose broad air safety legislation after a collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines AAL.O regional jet in January near Reagan Washington National Airport that killed 67 people.

The legislation would require the use of ADS-B, an advanced aircraft-tracking technology, by U.S. Army helicopters near civilian planes, mandate a review of helicopter routes across the country and require the Army inspector general to review “systemic breakdowns” that may have contributed to the fatal collision, Cruz said.