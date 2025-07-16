US members of Congress are attempting to scrap the annual process of renewing the waiver for the embargo on selling arms to Cyprus.

On Tuesday, representatives Chris Pappas, Gus Bilirakis, Dina Titus and Nicole Malliotakis, co-chairs and vice co-chairs of the Hellenic Caucus, reintroduced the End the Cyprus Embargo Act, bipartisan legislation that would extend the waiver renewal period for the arms embargo on Cyprus from one year to five years.

“This change will bolster the historic growth in US-Cypriot relations, enhance bilateral cooperation and advance US security interests in the Eastern Mediterranean,” they said.

Over the past two decades, US-Cyprus relations have strengthened substantially.

The Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019 authorised the US president to waive the arms embargo on an annual basis.

“However, the annual renewal requirement restricts Cyprus’ ability to plan and procure US defence articles effectively, compromises US-Cypriot military interoperability, impedes joint research on cybersecurity and maritime security, and diminishes the effectiveness of the National Guard State Partnership Programme in Cyprus,” they added.

“The Republic of Cyprus is a steadfast democratic ally in the Eastern Mediterranean and an essential partner in ensuring regional security,” Pappas said.

“This policy change will better empower US-Cyprus bilateral relations, support our mutual commitment to collaboration on security and defence, and improve long-term planning and procurement coordination,” he added.

Bilirakis pointed out that “Cyprus has proven itself to be a valued and reliable partner for the United States” and that “giving Cyprus planning certainty will allow the partnership to continue to flourish and will prove mutually beneficial for both nations and our allies”.

Titus added that “Cyprus is a key partner in the Eastern Mediterranean and the US must continue making efforts to improve diplomatic relations between our two countries.

“Reducing the number of necessary embargo reviews for aid to Cyprus will allow this important ally to strategically plan for the future while supporting US security interests abroad,” the congresswoman added.

Malliotakis pointed out that “for too long, the United States has maintained an outdated and counterproductive embargo on the sale of defence materials and services to the Republic of Cyprus.

“Our legislation seeks to correct this by recognising Cyprus as a key strategic partner in the Eastern Mediterranean and allow for the responsible export of US defence items to support our shared security interests. By strengthening Cyprus’ ability to defend itself, we can promote greater stability in the region,” she said.

In addition to extending the waiver renewal period for the arms embargo from one year to five years, the End the Cyprus Embargo Act will permit the president to reconsider the arms embargo waiver only every five years following its enactment and prohibit the president from terminating the waiver unless Congress receives certification that the Republic of Cyprus is no longer cooperating with US efforts to implement anti-money laundering regulations and financial oversight reforms, and denying Russian military vessels access to ports for refuelling and servicing.