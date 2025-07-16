Coming later this year, is an unforgettable night of music, memories and showmanship with one of the most iconic performers of our time.

For one night only, on November 15, 2025, “Kevin Spacey: Songs & Stories” will offer audience members a rare chance to experience a true Hollywood star in his element—on stage, backed by a live jazz band, delivering the timeless standards that defined a generation.

With the elegance of Sinatra, the wit of Dean Martin and a career that spans decades of unforgettable performances, Spacey brings a voice and presence that’s simply unmatched.

Between songs, he shares personal stories from a life in film, theatre, and beyond—revealing the charm, insight and charisma that made him a sensation on screens and stages around the world.

This is not just a concert. It’s not just an evening of stories. It’s the return of an entertainer in the grandest sense of the word—for one night only in Limassol’s most prestigious venue.