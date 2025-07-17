If there is ever a time to enjoy live music in Cyprus, it is definitely during the summer. Not only do music festivals present the very best of the local international scene, but local bars organise live entertainment and Greek stars travel to the island as part of their summer tour. One such band, a legend in Greece, is set to perform in Akamas in early August. The time to enjoy Pyx Lax live is almost here.

Pyx Lax, the legendary band that has defined the Greek rock scene, is ready to shake up Cypriot nightlife once again with their beloved rock anthems. With a career spanning over three decades, Pyx Lax has earned the love and loyalty of fans across Greece and Cyprus, and on August 3, they will take over the Peyia municipal stadium for a live concert.

Since their first performances in 1989, the band has released 15 albums, sold millions of copies and collected countless awards. Their songs have become generational anthems, with hits like Monaxia Mou Ola, Giati, and Anoites Agapes remaining timeless. Having released a new album this past May, they promise to take faithful fans on a journey through unforgettable melodies with both their classic tracks and fresh new material.

Dubbed by the press as “the band that brought Greek rock to the forefront and made it mainstream,” Pyx Lax are hailed as “the undisputed leaders of the Greek rock scene.” Their live shows are known for their explosive energy and deep connection with the audience, creating an atmosphere that words can barely capture.

This summer, Pyx Lax will bring their rock-infused, Dionysian rituals to stages across Greece and Cyprus, offering a musical experience that unites friends and stirs emotions. As relevant as ever, Pyx Lax continues to do what no other Greek band does quite like them: deliver unforgettable concerts and give voice to feelings of love.

“Get ready for a summer tour that will leave a lasting mark, as Pyx Lax remind us why they remain at the top of the Greek rock scene,” say organisers. Tickets are already on sale.

Pyx Lax Live

Greek rock band performs live in Cyprus. August 3. Municipal Peyia Stadium, Akamas, Paphos. Doors open 7.30pm, live music 8.30pm. €20, free for children under 12 years old. www.soldouttticketbox.com