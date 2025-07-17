Cyprus’ property market remained resilient in the first half of 2025, with sales documents rising 16 per cent year-on-year and the total value of property transfers approaching €2.3 billion.

Paphos continued its upward trend, posting €485 million in transfer values and a 20 per cent rise in sales documents to 1,653, both for permanent and tourist investment.

The Cyprus Real Estate Agents Registration Council, citing data from the Department of Lands and Surveys (DLS), revealed on Thursday that 8,729 sales documents were filed between January and June, up from 7,553 in the same period last year.

Although transfer volumes edged up just 0.5 per cent, their total value jumped nearly 10 per cent.

“Despite geopolitical tensions and wider instability during the second quarter, the property market has held its momentum and continues to perform remarkably well,” said council president Marinos Kineyirou.

“Purchasing interest remains vibrant, especially in the housing sector, while supply has managed to respond to market needs, helping to keep prices in check,” he added.

He also said that, barring any unforeseen disruptions, 2025 “is shaping up to be another very good year for Cyprus real estate”.

In particular, Limassol accounted for the highest value of property transfers at €809.3m and filed the most sales documents, reaching 2,725.

Moreover, transfer volumes totalled 2,466, emphasising the district’s strong appeal to investors, with annual sales documents up 13 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nicosia recorded the largest transfer volume at 2,859, worth €554.8m. Sales documents rose 14 per cent to 2,010, driven by steady demand from local buyers.

At the same time, Larnaca saw the fastest growth, with sales documents jumping 24 per cent year-on-year to 1,948 and transfer values reaching €324m.

Finally, Famagusta, though smaller in scale, recorded €104.6m in transfer value and an 11 per cent increase in sales documents, largely reflecting demand for holiday homes.