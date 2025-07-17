The rules regarding communal swimming pools serving multiple households have been relaxed, with the interior ministry on Wednesday explaining the changes.

Previously, communal pools serving two or more residential units were classed by the government as public swimming pools, meaning they required an operating permit, a lifeguard, and toilets and showers, among other things.

This state of affairs, the government said, “made compliance either impossible or economically unviable, especially in small or large private developments with jointly owned or shared swimming pools”.

“The need for revision became even more urgent due to the rapid residential development seen in recent years, making the modernisation of the legal framework the only way out,” it added.

As such, there are now three categories of swimming pool, with the government saying there are “clearly defined obligations” for each category.

The fist category comprises “swimming pools which are public and high-risk”, such as recreational public pools and competition pools.

The second category is made up of swimming pools which are an “additional service of the main business”, such as hotel pools and pools which are attached to other tourist accommodation facilities.

The third and final category is made up of swimming pools which belong to self-catering accommodation, and those which are intended for private use and serve up to five residential units.

Swimming pools belonging to the third category will only be subjected to a “sample inspection”, while lifeguards and operating permits will no longer be required.

In addition, the responsibility for issuing operating permits for swimming pools is now in the hands of municipalities, and for pools located outside municipal boundaries, district offices.

The law also separates into two the acts of constructing a swimming pool and operating one, with new legislation regarding the planning laws surrounding swimming pools set to be devised by the government in the coming months.