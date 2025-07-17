Cyprus’ deputy welfare ministry has firmly denied claims made by Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos about migrants allegedly living in a local apartment block under unclear circumstances.

In a written statement, the deputy ministry clarified that none of the individuals living in the mentioned building are receiving support from the state. This includes rental aid or any other material reception conditions, meaning they are not considered beneficiaries of the ministry’s programmes.

The ministry said it was alerted by the mayor and acted immediately, dispatching social service officers to the site to determine whether any matters fell under its authority.

“Welfare services were briefed by the mayor and have since visited the premises to examine matters that may fall within their jurisdiction,” the statement read.

Phedonos raised the issue publicly on Thursday, posting several videos and hosting a Facebook Live about the property, which he claimed was being used to house migrants.

His posts drew dozens of comments from people who appeared to support his position.

The ministry did not disclose further details about the outcome of the inspection but emphasised that, based on current records, the apartment block is not used to house state-supported individuals.