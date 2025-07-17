A 33-year-old woman was arrested in Paphos on Wednesday, suspected of burglary and the theft of three vehicles.

According to a complaint submitted to the police nearly a year ago on August 20, 2024, the crimes took place between August 5 and August 20, last year in Paphos, after the theft of three car keys and later the theft of the three vehicles, which were parked in the yard of the house.

One of the vehicles was found on August 29 in Ipsonas, while the second vehicle was spotted on October 25 in Kato Polemidia.

The police are still searching for the third vehicle.

A 35-year-old was also arrested in connection to the case on July 2, after scientific evidence emerged against the two suspects, which was obtained during police examinations.