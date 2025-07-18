Transforming corporate philanthropy in crisis

The outbreak of Russia’s full-scale invasion marked a pivotal moment for the Favbet Foundation, a corporate charitable organization founded in 2020 by entrepreneur Andrii Matiukha. What began as an initiative focused on nurturing young talent through sports and educational programs underwent a dramatic transformation. The foundation quickly realigned its priorities, redirecting the vast majority of its projects and funding toward strengthening Ukraine’s defense infrastructure and providing essential support to war-affected civilians.

“Our work has taken on a deeply significant new purpose. When we have the ability to make a difference, we act. We possess the resources, the team, and the partnerships necessary to do so. This is precisely why Favbet Foundation operates and dedicates itself daily to this cause,” states Andrii Matiukha. Under his leadership, what originally served as a corporate social responsibility arm of the FAVBET group has evolved into a vital humanitarian organization, coordinating domestic relief operations while building essential international support networks.

Building bridges: The Croatian partnership

Andrii Matiukha emphasizes that “Ukrainians should feel supported at home and beyond,” a principle exemplified through one of the foundation’s most successful international collaborations in Croatia. Leveraging Favbet’s established presence across multiple European nations, Andrii Matiukha mobilized his regional networks to generate substantial support. Through a strategic alliance with the Croatian volunteer organization Dobro Dobrim, the foundation established a comprehensive humanitarian supply chain stretching from Zagreb to Ukraine.

This partnership reached a significant achievement in late 2023 with the successful delivery of a massive 150-ton convoy. The shipment contained essential supplies including food, clothing, hygiene products, and critically, 13,000 kg of surgical disinfectants destined for Ukrainian hospitals. This substantial delivery provided crucial support to thousands of internally displaced persons and overwhelmed medical facilities throughout the country.

Matiukha consistently acknowledges the unwavering commitment of these international partners. “Throughout all the difficulties, Ukrainians have maintained their understanding of the vital importance of unity and mutual support. We express our gratitude to the Dobro Dobrim association in Croatia, who continue their selfless work for Ukraine and Ukrainians even after years of full-scale warfare,” the foundation’s president observed.

Establishing support networks for Ukrainian refugees

The foundation’s efforts extend far beyond shipping aid into Ukraine, encompassing comprehensive support for Ukrainian refugees living abroad, particularly those in Croatia. As early as April 2022, Favbet Foundation played a crucial role in helping to establish an Adaptation Center in Zagreb. This facility serves as a comprehensive support hub, providing free Croatian and English language instruction, legal assistance, psychological counseling, and humanitarian aid to help displaced families achieve integration and stability in their new environment.

The center’s exceptional work received recognition in 2023 when it was awarded the “Responsible Country” distinction from Ukraine’s MMR portal, acknowledging it as the year’s most outstanding original charitable initiative.

Andrii Matiukha’s personal commitment to supporting Ukrainians in Croatia includes fostering community connections and moments of joy. Through his direct involvement in June 2023, the Zagreb-based Ukrainian association Crvena Kalyna organized a sports festival that brought together more than 450 Ukrainian refugees, primarily mothers and children. The event featured games and community activities, offering families a much-needed break from the challenges of building new lives away from their homeland.

The power of sport: From London streets to Invictus Games

The international vision of Favbet Foundation’s president extends to recognizing sport’s therapeutic potential. In May 2023, Andrii Matiukha provided sponsorship for a team of Ukrainian war veterans to participate in the renowned RideLondon cycling challenge. This support enabled three Ukrainian cyclists to ride through London’s streets, proudly displaying their nation’s colors while demonstrating their personal resilience. For these veterans, participation in the race represented a powerful statement that they remain capable of achieving excellence on the international stage despite their injuries.

Matiukha’s dedication to veteran sports rehabilitation has deep historical roots. Prior to the war, Favbet Foundation was already supporting wounded soldiers through athletic programs, forming a partnership with the Ukrainian Invictus Games team in 2021. This experience, Matiukha notes, motivated the foundation’s leadership in the initial days of the invasion to make a decision to establish two assistance hubs: one focused on humanitarian efforts while the other dealing with military supplies.

A blueprint for international cooperation

The operations of Favbet Foundation demonstrate an impressive model for how private philanthropy can effectively complement global aid efforts. While governments and major NGOs coordinate massive relief operations, Matiukha’s organization has demonstrated that an agile corporate foundation can skillfully address critical gaps in support. By utilizing business logistics capabilities and international business relationships, the foundation has achieved concrete results: a refugee center empowering hundreds of individuals, enormous quantities of aid transported from European storage facilities to Ukrainian conflict zones, and precious moments of joy for children from Kharkiv to Zagreb.

