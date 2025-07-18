The comedians just keep on coming to Cyprus and we are not complaining. Yet another international stand-up icon has added Cyprus to his touring schedule for 2025. This time, it is the unfiltered and hilarious Jim Jefferies who will bring his sharp wit and raw comedy genius to the capital, performing at Nicosia Municipal Theatre on September 2.

Fans of comedy, this English-language stand-up show is for you. The Australia-native actor, writer and comedian is a popular and respected performer of his generation who has already entertained audiences around the globe. His comedy is thought to be provocative, direct and belief-challenging. His worldwide tour, titled Son of a Carpenter, launched in 2025 will reach Cyprus soon. Ticket sales have already begun.

“The comedian has released a total of ten stand-up specials since Contraband in 2008,” say organisers, “including his most recent 2023 special High & Dry on Netflix, his fifth special for the streaming service. In the special, newly married and loving life with his wife and kids, Jefferies sounds off on the laziness of koala bears, the injustices of male pattern baldness and the reason why he’ll never drink again.

“Jefferies has also appeared and starred in films and on TV including in the comedy series Legit which he co-wrote, executive produced for FX. Jim hosted and co-created the popular Comedy Central series, The Jim Jefferies Show which ran for three seasons from 2017-2019.”

Awarded as the Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the 2019 Just for Laughs Festival, his Cyprus debut promises to be a high-energy and highly-anticipated show.

Jim Jefferies

Australian comedian presents his new set Son of a Carpenter. September 2. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 9.30pm. In English. www.more.com