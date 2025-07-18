Through a creative cooking seminar that was materialised at the Lidl Food Academy in Nicosia, media representatives and Influencers had the opportunity to experience firsthand the delicious quality and authentic origin of GALPO products, Lidl Cyprus’ private label.

Media representatives and influencers recently had the opportunity to experience a unique culinary experience at the Lidl Food Academy in Nicosia, participating in a creative cooking seminar dedicated to Lidl Cyprus’s exclusive private label GALPO products.

Under the guidance of Lidl Food Academy chef Konstantinos Petevinos, participants donned aprons and created original recipes that showcased the quality and authenticity of GALPO products – from PDO feta, yogurt, kefir and cream, to halloumi and gruyere. Dishes such as pizza with gruyere and prosciutto, shrimp saganaki with feta flambé, halloumi and watermelon salad, as well as refreshing desserts with kefir and rose water all impressed with their taste and simplicity.

The GALPO series is a distinct private label brand of Lidl Cyprus, recognised for its quality and commitment to authentic dairy flavours. The series’ products are produced in collaboration with Cypriot and Greek producers, combining local tradition with modern quality and safety requirements.

Lidl Cyprus has long supported local production, collaborating with more than 100 Cypriot suppliers, of which 13 specialise in dairy and cheese products. Through this strategy, the company contributes substantially towards the strengthening the Cypriot economy, both nationally and internationally. In 2024 alone, Lidl Cyprus exported products to 27 countries, with total exports amounting to 28.8 million euros — of which 26 million related exclusively to halloumi.

