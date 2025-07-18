Britain’s financial regulator on Friday unveiled proposed measures aimed at safeguarding consumers who use buy now, pay later (BNPL) services.

The draft rules include affordability assessments, improved access to the Financial Ombudsman Service for filing complaints, and enhanced support for borrowers facing financial hardship.

“Checks on whether people can afford to repay, assistance when problems arise, and access to clear information will help consumers manage their finances more confidently,” said Sarah Pritchard, deputy chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).