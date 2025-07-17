The police chief on Thursday ordered the extension of the suspension of two officers – one male, the other female – suspected of engaging in sexual intercourse in broad daylight inside a police patrol car in Larnaca.

The suspension of the two officers will be extended by a month while an internal police disciplinary probe is underway. The two also face possible criminal charges.

In mid-June a video went viral on social media, apparently depicting the two officers having sex inside a patrol car in a field in Aradippou, Larnaca. Police have since authenticated the video as genuine.

One of the officers was on duty at the time, the other was not. According to fresh reports on Thursday, it was the female officer who was on duty. She is said to have driven to the location in a patrol car.

The two officers had been suspended immediately after the affair came to light. One of the two denies the allegations.

Investigations are ongoing along three tracks. The first is a disciplinary investigation into possible offences, including improper conduct, dereliction of duty and breach or neglect of duty.

The second relates to possible criminal offences. This is being handled by the professional standards and inspections directorate. The directorate took over to avoid any conflicts of interest because officers in Larnaca may know the suspects.

And the third track concerns the leak of the officers’ personal data online.