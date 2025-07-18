The Limassol municipality on Friday took receipt of four new defibrillators, which were donated by non-profit organisation the Blueheart foundation.

The defibrillators were delivered to the city’s mayor Yiannis Armeftis by Blueheart foundation chair of the board Christos Marangos, with Armeftis expressing his thanks for what he described as an “excellent initiative”.

He added that the organisation’s donation “is not only material but also deeply symbolic and demonstrates in practice the interest and dedication to humanity and the preservation of life”.

“This equipment saves lives,” he said, adding that the organisation’s actions “combine compassion with social responsibility and set an example for all of us”.

Marangos, meanwhile, said his organisation’s goal is “to contribute to establishing Cyprus as a model country in the prevention of cardiac arrests”, and said similar such actions will continue in the future.

He said that as well as defibrillators, his organisation plans to create a mobile application to allow for “immediate notification in case of emergency, in order to save precious lives”.