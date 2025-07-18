Now in its third year, a summer school run by Hope for Children CRC Policy Centre is helping children develop leadership, communication, and organisational skills while broadening their knowledge of child protection issues.

The aim of the summer school is to equip children aged 12 to 15 with “the necessary tools to protect themselves from situations such as violence, bullying, social isolation etc, but also to stand by their peers who may be facing similar challenges”, executive director Andrea Neocleous said.

“It is crucial that tomorrow’s adults know their rights and responsibilities, as well as have the knowledge and skills to defend themselves and support others. Prevention programmes like this give children the opportunity to cultivate positive skills and develop into healthy citizens,” she added.

The summer school is held in two sessions: the first, in Nicosia, has already been completed, while the second is set to begin in Limassol on July 21 and will run until August 1.

Funded by the Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation, the programme is free for all participants.

On behalf of the foundation, Andrey Dashin said that “supporting the young ambassadors summer school reflects our commitment to empowering the next generation”.

“By equipping young people with the knowledge and skills to address critical issues, such as bullying, racism and inequality, we contribute to fostering a more inclusive and compassionate society. We believe in the power of young people to lead positive change and encourage them to actively participate in such initiatives, because building a better future begins with the steps we take today,” he said.

During the programme, children take part in discussions and activities focused on topics such as cyberbullying, school bullying, racism, embracing diversity, hate speech against socially vulnerable groups, and gender-based violence.