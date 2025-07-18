A 24-year-old man had his rucksack robbed while waiting at a bus stop in Larnaca on Thursday night, the police said on Friday.

The rucksack reportedly contained “personal items” and €50 in cash.

According to the police, the man was waiting at the bus stop on Larnaca’s arterial Grivas Digenis Avenue at around 11.30pm, when he was “approached by a number of people who asked him for money”.

When he refused to give them money, they reportedly attacked him and stole his rucksack.

He is said to have suffered “minor abrasions” on “various parts of his body”.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.