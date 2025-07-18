President of the hoteliers association (Pasyxe) Thanos Michaelides on Friday said hotel occupancy in July ranges between 80 and 85 per cent, stating that the flow of reservations is normal for this time of year.

“We are at the peak of the summer season,” Michaelides told to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), explaining that July and August are the two main months for the sector.

He added that bookings are expected to continue growing, potentially reaching the levels recorded during the first half of 2025.

According to Michaelides, the United Kingdom, Israel and Poland remain the three key markets for Cyprus tourism.

In addition, he expressed confidence that these countries would perform well again in November, just as they did last year.

However, he cautioned that it is “quite difficult to make predictions” about how the season might end, pointing out that unexpected developments could alter the outlook at any moment.

Asked about August, Michaelides said the month is anticipated to move at “satisfactory levels,” barring any unforeseen circumstances.

He also highlighted that August is the peak travel period for Cypriots, with local hotels preparing to host locals as well.

“All hotels offer special packages for Cypriots,” he said, urging them to book as early as possible to secure better prices and a wider choice of rooms and accommodation types.

Michaelides further stated there is still availability across both mountain and coastal areas, giving travellers a range of options for their summer holidays.

On staffing issues, the Pasyxe president said the situation is improving this year, with recruitment procedures moving faster.

Nevertheless, he acknowledged challenges in securing accommodation for hotel staff, especially for employees arriving from abroad.

“People coming from other countries have to find accommodation at a time when rents are very high and they do not have much choice,” he said.

“These matters”, Michaelides concluded, “are being managed by hotels as they work to find appropriate solutions”.