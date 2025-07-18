A 30-day deadline and a warning of further mobilisations were issued on Friday to the labour minister by the national assembly of Category A transport drivers and the artisans and shopkeepers’ confederation (Povek), urging action over ongoing issues in the sector.

In a letter dated July 16, Povek relayed the drivers’ concerns following a meeting with the transport minister, saying the problems caused by the use of tachographs remain unresolved.

The confederation said the meeting should have been convened by the labour ministry instead, noting that although officers from the ministry’s inspection department were present, they were unable to make decisions beyond enforcing the relevant European directives.

Povek stressed that the transport ministry had long been aware of these complaints and should have shown greater interest in resolving them.

“Give us clear instructions and workable solutions to help avoid certain violations that are now being considered illegal,” the assembly urged, calling on the labour minister to show understanding.

Drivers raised concerns that current rules do not account for delays caused by road accidents or holdups at ports. They also cited severe traffic congestion at city entrances and the lack of infrastructure, which often prevents them from completing journeys within their allotted driving hours.

They further highlighted what they described as unfair competition from drivers in other categories who are not required to use tachographs.

“As we are a small and divided island, the European directive allows us to request an exemption from tachograph requirements,” Povek said, pointing out that other EU member states have already secured similar exemptions in cases where competition was not distorted.

Povek warned that if their demands are not met within the next month, they will hold additional assemblies to decide on further action, including the continuation of their mobilisation efforts.