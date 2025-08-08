The Cyprus Department of Information Technology Services (DITS), under the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, has entered into an agreement with Newcytech Business Solutions Ltd for the supply of Lenovo technology equipment.

According to an official announcemne, the agreement outlines the procurement of specialised Lenovo servers to serve the broader public sector of the Republic of Cyprus over a period of two years, with the option for a one-year extension.

Newcytech, acting as the project contractor and Lenovo’s strategic partner in Cyprus, will be responsible for supplying advanced Lenovo server systems.

The company will also handle the configuration of the equipment to match the specific needs of each public sector service, as well as the delivery of operating systems, installation services, and technical support for the duration of the contract.

The Lenovo ThinkSystem servers have been specifically designed to meet the growing demands of modern IT infrastructures.

They support large-scale applications, utilise artificial intelligence technologies, and offer advanced configuration and expansion capabilities to address a wide range of needs, including data analysis, cloud infrastructure, and automation applications.

“This agreement is a milestone in strengthening the digital capabilities of the Cypriot public sector,” said Andreas Dermosoniades, CEO of Newcytech Business Solutions Ltd.

“We are proud that, as Lenovo’s strategic partner in Cyprus, we are contributing to the implementation of such a significant investment in cutting-edge technologies,” he added.

“Our expertise”, he continued, “combined with Lenovo’s advanced solutions, ensures that government infrastructure will be able to successfully respond to the growing need for flexibility, security and processing power, both today and in the future.”

“With this collaboration, we are taking an important step toward strengthening the digital capacity of the public sector in Cyprus,” said Panayiotis Makryniotis, CEO of Lenovo for Greece and Cyprus.

He further stated that “it is a great honour for us to have been selected for such an important project.”

“Our solutions do not merely offer computing power,” he added. “They are a tool for strategic modernisation, with a focus on security, flexibility, and future readiness in the age of Artificial Intelligence.”

The initiative is seen as part of Cyprus’ broader digital transformation agenda, aiming to improve the efficiency and resilience of public services through the adoption of advanced technology solutions.