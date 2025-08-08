Fourteen days after the devastating wildfires that ravaged Limassol district, one of Cyprus’s most cherished boutique wineries, Monolithos in Pachna, has finally been reconnected to the electricity grid, offering a glimmer of hope after days of darkness and uncertainty.

In an emotional turn of events, electricity was restored to Monolithos Winery at 5pm on Wednesday, following the arrival of emergency crews from both Paphos and Limassol. The teams worked intensively to repair the damaged infrastructure and successfully restored power to the area.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Charalambos Pericleous, owner of the award-winning winery, described the moment he received the call from the Electricity Authority’s general director, Adonis Yiasemides.

“At 6pm, I got the call. Adonis Yiasemides asked me if everything was working, if the power had truly returned. I couldn’t believe it. After all these days of silence, finally, there was life again in the winery,” he said with emotion.

Just hours earlier, Pericleous had taken to social media with a heartfelt plea, urging authorities to act before Monolithos faced permanent closure. The post quickly gained traction, sparking a wave of public support and prompting a swift response.

“It was the people’s voice that made this happen,” Pericleous said. “The support was overwhelming. I posted the message because I had nothing left to lose. I was fighting to keep alive not just a business, but a dream, a legacy. And the people listened.”

Though the power is now back on, uncertainty still lingers.

“We haven’t tested all the equipment yet,” he explained. “Machines have been idle for almost two weeks. We’ll know in the next few days whether any damage occurred due to the power outage. We’re hoping for the best, but we are prepared for whatever comes.”

The timing is critical. Local grape producers, who have longstanding relationships with Monolithos, are eager to deliver their harvest. But winemaking is a precise art, any delay can jeopardise the quality.

“If you miss the moment of perfect ripeness, the grapes lose their essence,” Pericleous explained. “We’ve built our name on premium quality. We simply cannot process anything less.”

The wildfire aftermath had already impacted another crucial aspect of the winery’s operations: tourism. Monolithos, a popular destination for wine lovers and a collaborator with international tour operator Viator, was forced to cancel several planned visits and tastings. Two recent groups toured the winery by candlelight, a surreal experience for both staff and visitors.

“In 2025, we were giving candlelit tours, not by choice, but out of necessity. It was heartbreaking and embarrassing,” Pericleous admitted. “I couldn’t cancel their bookings, but I knew I couldn’t host another group like that. It was damaging our reputation.”

Founded as a family-run venture, Monolithos Winery is a gem of Cypriot viticulture. Located in the mountainous region of Pachna at 800 metres above sea level, the winery produces award-winning wines from local grape varieties. Its commitment to old-world techniques combined with modern precision has made it a favourite among locals, connoisseurs, and tourists alike.

Now, with electricity restored, the immediate threat of closure has eased, but the road to full recovery remains steep.

“We’re grateful, but the battle isn’t over,” Pericleous said. “We’ll spend the next days checking every machine, rescheduling tours, reconnecting with our suppliers. Every single hour counts if we’re to save this harvest.”

What remains clear is that Monolithos is not just a winery, it’s a symbol of resilience, passion, and Cyprus’s rich wine heritage. And thanks to the combined efforts of its supporters and the authorities, the lights are back on.

But as Pericleous puts it: “We’ve been given a second chance. Now we must make it count.”