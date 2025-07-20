Big music stars from the Greek and Cypriot stage are set to perform this summer all over the island, and more specifically in rural villages. As festivals of all kinds, sizes and genres are about to take place renowned musicians will perform live. Here’s where you can catch big stars, in small villages this July and August.

A Maroni village concert organised by the Youth Centre Sports Association and the Maroni Community Council is set to take place on Saturday with special guest the Greek singer Elli Kokkinou. The star is set to perform her smash hits as well as summer favourite songs to welcome audiences.

As August arrives, a plethora of rural festivals will happen in the mountains. At the 46th Kyperounta Festival on August 2, two beloved Cypriot singers will sing live – Constantinos Christoforou and Eleftheria Eleftheriou.

Also happening on August 2 is the Ayios Theodoros Larnakas Arts and Culture Festival. Apart from a crafty programme with handicrafts, theatre and dancing, an evening concert with a timeless duo will entertain Greek music fans in the evening. Kaiti Garbi and Dionysis Schinas will perform together at the village, following a big Greek tour with sold-out performances.

A week later, Choirokitia will welcome Melina Aslanidou for an evening full of song, emotion and hit music. The Greek singer will perform live on a special stage set up at a parking lot on August 8. Higher up in Omodos village, also on August 8, Giannis Ploutarchos will perform at the school’s stadium, not alone but with two of his children, Giorgos and Katerina, who are following in his musical footsteps.

On the following evening, the Droushia Goat Milk Festival returns to Paphos, bringing Melina Aslanidou again for a live village performance. Dionysis Schinas will also return to the island on August 14 as the Evrychou Youth Centre organises the Youth Summer Music Event vol.3. Among the evening’s performances is a live show by Schinas, who will this time take the stage solo.

More artists will head to a Larnaca district village, five to be exact, invited by the 43rd Lefkara Festival. The festival will run from August 8 to 18 with concerts, theatre, music and dance productions, exhibitions and food trucks. A special event will also be held on August 16. The music night Hot Retro Mess will bring music from the 80s to today to the Elementary School Yard. Performing live are Michalis Rakintzis, Vasilis Kazoulis, Lakis Papadopoulos, Giannis Giokarinis, Nikos Ziogalas and Klavdia. DJ Kakou will continue the evening, bringing her Athenian flair to the Cypriot village.

In mountainous Limassol, Pelendri village will also welcome an array of artists on August 16 as it hosts a special charity concert to support treatment research for the rare eye disease Leber congenital amaurosis type 13. Singing for a good cause will be Peggy Zena, Miltos Paschalides, Kostas Triantafillides, Prodromos Tsolia and Lisa Theofanous. The concert will pay tribute to the music of Dimitris Mitropanos.

Elli Kokkinou

Live in concert. July 26. Maroni village, Larnaca district. 8pm. €20 online or €30 at the door. www.soldoutticketbox.com

46th Kyperounta Festival

Live dances from Greece and concerts with Constantinos Christoforou and Eleftheria Eleftheriou. August 2-3. Kyperounta Amphitheatre, Nicosia district

11th Agios Theodoros Larnakas Arts and Culture Festival

Live concert byKaiti Garmbi and Dionysis Schoinas. August 2. Agios Theodoros, Larnaca district. 9pm. €25-30. Tel: 99-233727

43rd Lefkara Festival

Live music, dance and theatre. August 8-18. Lefkara village, Larnaca district. www.lefkara.org.cy

Melina Aslanidou

Live concerts. August 8. Choirokitia Neolithic Settlement parking, Larnaca district. 8pm. Droushia Drouseia Goat Milk Festival. August 9. Elementary stadium, Droushia. 8pm

Youth Summer Music Event vol.3

Live concert with Dionysis Schoinas. August 14. Evrychou Elementary School, Nicosia district. €15

Concert Tribute to Dimitris Mitsopanos

Greek stars perform in charity concert. August 16. Community Stadium Pelendri, Limassol district. 7.30pm